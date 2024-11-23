Kuala Lumpur Declaration: Civil servants’ commitment to fully support reform agenda - KSN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Declaration - Tekad Bersama Perkhidmatan Awam Malaysia represents the commitment of civil servants nationwide to fully support the public service reform agenda, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said the declaration, launched during the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform today, will be signed by all state government administrations.

“This is a pledge that, at both the federal and state levels, we are united in elevating the dignity of a people-centric public service,” he said in his speech at the opening of the 2TM programme and convention at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof attended the event, which was also joined by federal administration officials and civil servants.

Shamsul Azri, who recently marked his 100th day as KSN, said more comprehensive reforms would be evident next year, particularly through the introduction of the ILTIZAM Perkhidmatan Awam, which will be enacted as a law at the federal level.

“This legislation is designed to strengthen structures and transparent governance, ensuring that all actions and decisions are based on the people’s interest. It is also a proactive step to cut bureaucratic red tape and eradicate misconduct and corruption,” he said.

Shamsul Azri said the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) would be further empowered to realise the public service reform agenda, with key initiatives being worked on include Circulars on Bureaucratic Reform and Regulatory Testing.

These circulars will support the systematic implementation of reform to expedite service delivery and make dealings with the government more efficient, faster and accurate.

Shamsul Azri also expressed optimism that Malaysia is on the right track to achieve its vision of becoming a developed and inclusive nation, in line with the goals of the MADANI Economy framework supported by proactive measures taken by the government.

He highlighted that the global community is getting to know Malaysia and admires the leadership in diplomacy and the critical role played by the Prime Minister on the world stage, as well as a solid foundation laid for the nation’s trajectory both domestically and internationally.

“The MADANI Government’s proactive measures prove that we are ready to face global challenges and position Malaysia as a respected nation on the global stage,” he said.

On the 2TM programme and the convention, themed ‘MADANI di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni’, Shamsul Azri said the three-day event provides a platform for the public and businesses to directly access services and better understand the government’s reform initiatives.