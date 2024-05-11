Kuala Lumpur gears up for Southeast Asia’s inaugural Smart City Expo - Gobind

BARCELONA: Malaysia will be the first Southeast Asian country to host the Smart City Expo (SCE) in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 17-19, 2025. It highlights the country’s commitment to innovation and sustainable digital city development while positioning itself as a leading nation in ASEAN.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said hosting this event will be a significant step for Malaysia as it continues to develop its capabilities in digital city technologies.

“The preparations are well underway, and we are committed to delivering an event that showcases advanced technology while providing a platform for global participants to have a meaningful dialogue on the future of urban life.

“The SCE Kuala Lumpur 2025 will serve as a platform for Malaysia to bring together solutions and experts across the world in building smart cities,“ he said at the launch of Malaysia Pavilion for the Smart City Expo World Congress 2024 (SCEWC 2024).

Malaysia, he said, is keen to share its experience in building an award-winning 5G network, which empowers advanced technology adoption such as Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart buildings, advanced transportation systems and sustainable energy solutions.

Gobind is leading the Malaysian delegation to SCEWC 2024, accompanied by the chief executive officers of MyDigital Corporation Adrian Marcellus Edgar Marcellus and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Anuar Fariz Fadzil as well as the chief strategy officer of Digital Nasional Bhd Datuk Ahmad Zaki Zahid.

According to the minister, Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025 will be a platform where diverse stakeholders come together to explore the possibilities of digital and smart city development.

“We plan the event around key areas to ensure a comprehensive and enriching experience for all participants.

“This includes smart buildings equipped with IoT technologies, advanced transportation systems that emphasise connectivity and convenience, and energy solutions that prioritise sustainability, transforming Kuala Lumpur into a living laboratory for smart city solutions,” he said.

Malaysia will be hosting this event in conjunction with its ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

“With Malaysia chairing ASEAN next year, the theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability: Building a Resilient Digital Society of Tomorrow’ will be incorporated into every aspect of the Kuala Lumpur expo, from the technologies displayed to the design of the event itself, reflecting our commitment to making cities more liveable, innovative and environmentally friendly,“ he added.

During this year’s edition of SCEWC, 11 Malaysian exhibitors will showcase a range of projects and initiatives that reflect their ongoing efforts to integrate smart technologies into the urban landscape.

They are Aerodyne Group, Agmo Holdings Bhd, Sonicboom Solutions Sdn Bhd, SWS Inntech Sdn Bhd, Telekom Research & Development, Virtual Tech Frontier Sdn Bhd, Malaysia Smart City Alliance, TMOne, Perbadanan Putrajaya, Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur and Ampang Jaya City Council.

The minister noted that Malaysia’s participation in this event is driven by its ambition to be a key player in the global cities of the future.

“We are here to showcase our work, particularly in smart transportation, sustainable urban planning and community-focused technologies.

“This world congress also offers us the chance to learn from successful models around the world such as NEOM, an urban area being built in Saudi Arabia, where advanced technologies like autonomous mobility and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven services are being harnessed to build a sustainable, forward- thinking urban environment,“ he said.

He shared another example, namely Ukraine’s rapid development of smart digital services – like its Diia app, which allows citizens to access government services, demonstrating how technology can simplify everyday interactions, even in the face of significant challenges.

“At the Malaysia Pavilion, you will encounter projects and initiatives that embody Malaysia’s commitment to transforming our cities with smart technologies.

“Each project on display highlights not only the innovative technologies employed but also their real-world impact – meeting the needs of our communities and enhancing quality of life across the country,” Gobind said.

SCEWC 2024 runs from Nov 5 to 7, organised by Fira de Barcelona.

Over 25,000 attendees representing 850 cities, 1,146 exhibitors and 600 speakers are expected to gather here to move cities towards a better future such as mobility, housing, connectivity, security and buildings.