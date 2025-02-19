Kuala Lumpur Immigration dept detains 124 in Chow Kit raid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department detained 124 illegal immigrants in a raid on a 14-storey flat along Jalan Haji Hussein, Chow Kit, early this morning.

Its director Wan Mohamed Saupee Wan Yusoff said those arrested comprised 84 Indonesians, 17 Bangladeshis, 14 Pakistanis, four Nepalese, three Indians, and two Myanmar nationals. They were suspected of staying in the country without valid permits or overstaying their visas.

“This morning’s raid was conducted following public complaints about the increasing presence of illegal immigrants, which has caused discomfort to the local community. Our inspection also found that they were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, posing potential health risks.

“In one unit, 23 people were found living in a five-room house, with each room rented out at rates ranging from RM800 to RM2,200. Many of them were also working in the area,” he told reporters after the operation.

Wan Mohamed Saupee added that the operation, which began at 1am and concluded at 3am, involved 50 Immigration officers and 30 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel. All detainees were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department headquarters for further investigation under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

A check by Bernama during the raid found that each floor of the flat comprised 10 units, each with three to five rooms. Enforcement officers systematically searched each unit, with some occupants taking an unusually long time to open their doors.

Some residents remained silent in an attempt to evade detection, forcing officers to cut the padlocks on their unit doors.

The building was in poor condition, with garbage piling up in the corridors. The building’s lift was believed to have been out of service for an extended period, as large amounts of discarded furniture had accumulated in front of the lift lobby.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohamed Saupee said that from Jan 1 until today, the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department had conducted 119 operations, checking 1,943 individuals. Of these, 920 were found to be illegal immigrants and were subsequently detained.

“A total of 30 locals, identified as employers, were also detained. They will be investigated and face legal action without compromise,” he said.

He also cautioned illegal immigrants against believing false claims that the Immigration Department’s Migrant Repatriation Programme, which ran from March 1 to Dec 31 last year, would be extended for another year.

“Many undocumented individuals and those violating immigration regulations have chosen to remain and work in Kuala Lumpur due to misinformation,” he added.