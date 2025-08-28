Kuala Lumpur mayor welcomes PAC findings to close governance gaps

KUALA LUMPUR: Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif has welcomed all Public Accounts Committee findings regarding land development in the capital to address governance gaps and establish clearer standard operating procedures.

She confirmed the 658-page report identified eleven issues that predated her appointment as mayor one year ago and should form the basis for Kuala Lumpur City Hall governance reform.

Maimunah stated that implementing governance reforms constitutes part of the Key Performance Indicators set for her by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I was asked to reform the governance of DBKL and this is a KPI given to me by the Prime Minister,” she said during an appearance on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled “4Ps Driving Kuala Lumpur Development”.

She explained that the PAC’s comprehensive analysis eliminates her need for additional assessment while clearly highlighting existing shortcomings.

According to her, the findings will serve as a reference for developing stronger procedures to create a cohesive governance system for future leadership.

“I want to leave a cohesive system so that the next mayor will look at the system and, God willing, continue it,” she said.

Maimunah additionally vowed to strengthen internal controls following the PAC’s reprimand over land transfer issues.

She confirmed that DBKL has already begun examining all raised issues while preparing a detailed chronology to identify weaknesses and improvement opportunities.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa previously instructed the Federal Territories Department and DBKL to examine all PAC recommendations. – Bernama