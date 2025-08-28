Malaysian Armed Forces unite for historic bagpipe band at 2025 parade

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Armed Forces will make history at the 2025 National Day parade with their first-ever combined bagpipe performance featuring all three service branches.

This unique three-minute presentation will occur before the royal box and include three traditional Malaysian songs.

Lieutenant Colonel Badelisham Md Juda leads the 130-member ensemble comprising 80 bagpipers, 40 drummers, and 10 drum majors.

“The performance also features three female bagpipers from the Royal Malaysian Air Force,“ he said during rehearsals at Dataran Putrajaya.

He noted that musical unity overcame differences in service uniforms due to the musicians’ prior experience playing together.

Intensive rehearsals began in early August at Sungai Besi Camp and continued for three weeks.

The band will play during their march toward the main stage before pausing for their official performance.

“After that, we will march on with another song,“ Badelisham added.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar personally conceived this unifying musical showcase.

Weather remains a potential challenge since bagpipes are highly sensitive to rainwater.

“Actually, if it rains too heavily, it will disrupt our bagpipe performance,“ Badelisham confirmed. – Bernama