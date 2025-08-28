JDT defeat Immigration FC 3-0 to top Super League standings

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM fulfilled their prediction of collecting all three points after soundly defeating Immigration FC 3-0 in a Super League match at the Batu Kawan Stadium.

Playing away from home, the first half saw JDT having to work hard even though they were seen to be more in control on the pitch.

JDT almost opened the scoring in the 10th minute through John Irazabal, but the player failed to finish off the open opportunity in front of goal.

The Southern Tigers continued to up the ante with several dangerous attempts at goal, but the home team’s strong defence kept them at bay.

However, after eight attempts, JDT finally broke the deadlock when John Irazabal headed home the first goal of the match in the 43rd minute from a corner kick taken by Arif Aiman, beating Muhammad Zarif Irfan.

IFC tried to come back, but imported player Elvis Kamsoba’s shot in the 45th minute sailed high over the bar.

JDT continued to perform brilliantly in the second half and didn’t wait long to score the second goal of the match through Jairo De Macedo Da Silva in the 58th minute.

Jao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo ensured JDT returned home comfortably when he scored the third goal in the 77th minute.

The victory placed JDT on top of the Super League, having dislodged Kuala Lumpur City FC (now on 10 points) from the top of the table by collecting 12 points from four matches. – Bernama