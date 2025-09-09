Kuala Lumpur police issue over 2,000 notices in OP PUU campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have issued 2,077 advocacy notices to road users during the ongoing Operation Compliance with the Law (OP PUU) campaign.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that 2,784 vehicles were inspected and four were towed during the operation.

He confirmed that Kuala Lumpur City Hall issued 24 notices and the Road Transport Department issued 126 notices.

The advocacy campaign aims to educate road users on legal compliance before full enforcement begins.

Advocacy notices are issued for minor offences without summons as part of the educational approach.

The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department also conducted OP Didik for student road safety awareness.

Eighteen advocacy notices were issued to students, with 18 inspections carried out in schools.

The OP PUU advocacy campaign will continue until a set date before summonses are issued for violations. – Bernama