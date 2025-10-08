MITI focuses on financing and digital empowerment for women entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has identified key priorities to empower women in trade and industry including financing and resource access.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated this approach ensures women entrepreneurs gain better access to credit, trade finance, venture capital and green financing.

He highlighted digital empowerment, sustainability, leadership and regional cooperation as additional crucial focus areas.

Digital empowerment will provide women with tools to utilise e-commerce, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for cross-border trade.

Sustainability initiatives will help women-led businesses align with environmental, social and governance principles while capturing renewable energy opportunities.

Leadership support aims to build cross-border networks where experienced leaders mentor emerging women entrepreneurs.

Regional cooperation will leverage ASEAN frameworks including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and digital economy initiatives.

Tengku Zafrul noted Malaysian women constitute nearly half the population but less than one-third of business owners.

He emphasised this gap requires urgent attention through inclusive economic planning.

Inclusivity remains central to MITI’s economic plans including the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and National Trade Blueprint.

Both frameworks aim to create opportunities for small and medium enterprises including women-led businesses to expand regionally and globally.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia recorded over 219,015 active women-owned establishments in 2022.

These businesses collectively contributed RM137 billion to the country’s gross output that year.

Women-led enterprises across ASEAN play vital roles in intra-regional trade and global supply chains.

The government must break down barriers to enable women entrepreneurs to scale, innovate and compete across borders.

Tengku Zafrul delivered these remarks at the forum ‘Unleashing the Power of Women in ASEAN: Trade and Industry across Borders’. – Bernama