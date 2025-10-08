Kelantan reports rise in influenza cases with five school clusters

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department has confirmed an increase in influenza cases across the state with five clusters identified in educational institutions.

Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin stated that influenza typically presents as a mild illness resolving within one week.

He noted a significant rise in patients seeking treatment at clinics since epidemiological week 40.

Dr Zaini confirmed there have been no hospital admissions or serious complications reported from these cases.

He revealed the five identified clusters have recorded a total of 514 cases so far.

All clusters originated from boarding schools according to health department findings.

The decision to close hostels falls under the State Education Department’s jurisdiction if student health is affected.

Dr Zaini defined an influenza cluster as two or more cases with an epidemiological link.

He clarified that influenza is not listed as a notifiable disease under current regulations.

Continuous monitoring is being carried out despite influenza’s non-notifiable status.

The health department advises symptomatic individuals to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

People with symptoms should avoid public places or gatherings to prevent further spread.

Schools should consistently monitor student health and educate parents about infection prevention.

School management should implement isolation and quarantine measures for symptomatic students when cases occur.

Dr Zaini assured that the situation remains under control with no deaths reported.

The health department maintains constant communication with the State Education Department for coordinated action. – Bernama