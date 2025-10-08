Man killed after car crushed by falling tree in Kuala Pilah

KUALA PILAH: An assistant officer from the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) Jempol branch was killed after the car he was driving was crushed by a falling tree near here last night.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Muhammad Mustafah Hussin said the incident is believed to have occurred at about 11.20 pm along Jalan Sawah Lebar–Sungkak here when the 38-year-old victim was travelling from Jempol towards Seremban.

“When he arrived at the scene, a tree fell and crushed the Perodua Viva he was driving. The weather was reported to be clear at the time of the incident.

“As a result of the crash, the driver sustained severe injuries to several parts of his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

The victim was later identified as Muhammad Nawawi Husin, according to a condolence post on MAINS’ official Facebook page.

Muhammad Mustafah said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and further investigations are ongoing. - Bernama