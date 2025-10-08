Bernama reporter recounts anxious moment Ardell Aryana fainted at GSF homecoming

SEPANG: A welcoming ceremony for Malaysian volunteers returning from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 turned into an anxious moment last night when influencer and activist Ardell Aryana suddenly collapsed.

Ardell Aryana, 35, whose actual name is Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, fainted in front of a crowd of hundreds just as she approached a bus door, overwhelmed by people pressing in to take pictures and shake her hand.

Auxiliary police officers on duty promptly provided emergency assistance before she was moved to a secure area for further treatment.

It is understood that her brother, who was holding her eldest child, immediately went to her aid. He then asked Bernama journalist Samantha Tan, who was at the scene, for help looking after the five-year-old girl.

Samantha, 44, was there to cover the event and was attempting to secure an interview with Ardell Aryana about her experiences on the GSF mission.

Samantha recounted that the incident occurred as Ardell Aryana and the other volunteers, escorted by security, were walking towards a bus parked outside the terminal after a press conference.

“The situation became more chaotic when hundreds of people swarmed around wanting photos and handshakes. Her brother asked the crowd to give them some space, but the requests were ignored,“ she told Bernama today.

She shared that the mother of two suddenly collapsed but was caught by her brother, who was following closely behind her.

“Her brother kept telling the crowd, ‘Don’t push, don’t pull her; she is still unwell.’ At that moment, Ardell looked very weak and then fainted. I helped carry her child. It was quite a long wait until she was helped onto the bus. Fortunately, her daughter did not cry,“ she said.

Emirates flight EK342, carrying 27 Malaysian volunteers, including four from an observation ship and five lawyers, landed at KLIA Terminal 1 at 10.07 pm on Tuesday.

They were greeted by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, representatives from the Sumud Nusantara Operation Control Centre (SNCC), and various non-governmental organisations.

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters were also present, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “Allahuakbar” while waving Palestinian flags.

The volunteers are singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah, who were on board the ship, Hio; Farah Lee and Danish Nazran Murad (Grande Blu); singer Zizi Kirana (Huga); Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil (Alma); Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiruddin and Rusydi Ramli (Sirius).

Also, Razali Awang aboard the Inana; influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin or better known as Ardell Aryana (Mikeno); PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar, Norazman Ishak (Estrella); Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah (Fair Lady) as well as Muhammad Hareez Adzrami or better known as Haroqs, Muhd ​​Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif (Free Willy).

On Oct 2, 23 Malaysian activists taking part in the GSF mission were detained by Zionist regime forces after their ship was intercepted in the Red Zone waters of the Mediterranean Sea, and taken to the port of Ashdod in Israel.

All of them were later released and departed from Ramon Airport, Israel, at 6.45 pm Malaysian time on Saturday, arriving in Istanbul at 8.40 pm the same evening (Malaysian time).- Bernama