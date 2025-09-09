Kuda Kepang can be preserved, but must align with Shariah – Johor Mufti

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor fatwa on Kuda Kepang performances has been in place since 2009 but has yet to be gazetted, as the state government prefers an educational approach over punitive enforcement, said Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad.

He said the edict was refined in 2013 and further strengthened in 2019, but its formal adoption has been delayed to allow time for public understanding of the distinction between cultural expressions permitted in Islam and those that are not.

“We’re not trying to erase cultural heritage. Culture can be preserved, but it must align with Shariah. What is beneficial should be passed down and what contradicts Islam must be stopped,” he told Bernama.

Yahya stated that the Johor Mufti Department, in collaboration with Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), conducted a year-long research project to identify which elements of Kuda Kepang are permissible and which should be avoided.

The findings will serve as the foundation for comprehensive guidelines to ensure the traditional dance, deeply rooted in Johor’s Javanese community, continues without compromising Islamic principles.

-- MORE

MUFTI-KUDA KEPANG 2 (LAST) JOHOR BAHRU

He stressed that such guidelines are crucial to curb elements of worship, superstition and excessive behaviour that could tarnish the image of Islam and lead to public misconceptions.

“The Kuda Kepang tradition will not be erased from the state’s cultural heritage, but public awareness must be strengthened to ensure performances remain within Shariah boundaries,” he said.

The key challenge, he added, is helping society differentiate between cultural arts that can be preserved and practices that could undermine Islamic beliefs.

The issue resurfaced recently after a viral video allegedly showed ritualistic elements, intoxication and actions deemed disrespectful to Islam, prompting a firm response from authorities.

“If a small group disagrees, we must still consider the majority who want such practices curbed. We cannot allow the image of the state and Islam to be tarnished to please a few,” he said.

Yahya noted that enforcement is not solely based on fatwas, but also governed by state enactments that allow legal action against activities involving spirit worship, superstition or anything that could endanger Islamic faith.

Last week, three men were sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM2,000 by the Batu Pahat Syariah Court for participating in a ritual linked to a viral video titled ‘Show Puja Jin Batu Pahat’, believed to be connected to a Kuda Kepang performance.