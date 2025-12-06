KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), through its agencies, aims to enhance collaboration with Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB) to expand access to financing for high-potential entrepreneurs, particularly youth, women, and the Indian community.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said this was among several strategic proposals discussed during his meeting with BPMB chairman Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir and chief executive officer Datuk Muzaffar Hisham, who paid him a courtesy call.

“I am confident this synergy will open up greater opportunities for local entrepreneurs and strengthen the national entrepreneurial ecosystem towards greater sustainability and inclusivity,” Ramanan shared in a Facebook post today.

He said the meeting was held following the significant development that saw EXIM Bank and SME Bank now become wholly-owned subsidiaries of BPMB effective May 1, which has been seen as a strategic realignment in strengthening the country’s network of development financial institutions.

Ramanan said the meeting also opened a space for constructive discussion on BPMB’s important role in supporting the country’s development agenda, particularly through high-impact development financing that can drive the growth of the entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors.

“I welcome BPMB’s commitment in spearheading financing that is in line with national aspirations under the MADANI Economy framework, which emphasises the principles of sustainability, prosperity and the well-being of the people in an inclusive manner,” he added.