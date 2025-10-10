KWAP, Khazanah to increase combined investment for startup ecosystem to RM750 million

KUALA LUMPUR: The combined investment under Retirement Fund Inc’s (KWAP) Dana Perintis and Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s Jelawang Capital will increase to RM750 million from RM550 million previously to accelerate Malaysia’s start-up and innovation ecosystem, nurturing enterprises that contribute to technological advancement and job creation.

Chief executive officer Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed said that through its Government-linked Enterprises Activation and Reform Programme (GEAR-uP) initiatives via Dana Pemacu and Dana Perintis, KWAP remains committed to mobilising capital that strengthens Malaysia’s investment ecosystem and catalyses the next engines of national growth.

“To this end, RM1.2 billion has been allocated under Dana Pemacu to build a vibrant domestic investment landscape, focusing on high-growth sectors such as energy transition, food security, and the digital economy, all of which align with Budget 2026’s emphasis on innovation-driven and value-creating industries,” she said in a statement.

She also said that KWAP and Khazanah Nasional will jointly invest RM550 million in the semiconductor ecosystem, a strategic move to deepen collaboration between local firms and multinational players, strengthening Malaysia’s position as a global hub for high-value manufacturing and advanced technology.

Additionally, KWAP, in a strategic collaboration with the Penang Islamic Religious Council, is committing RM300 million to undertake a senior living project on Baitulmal land in Kepala Batas, Penang, while also assessing similar projects elsewhere to benefit more elderly Malaysians from low-income households.

“As we move forward, KWAP will continue to invest with purpose – strengthening the nation’s financial resilience while uplifting the lives of those we serve,” she added.