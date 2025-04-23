PETALING JAYA: A labourer from Marang, Terengganu, was caught making a false robbery report in an attempt to avoid paying a penalty for losing his national identification card (MyKad).

The 21-year-old’s scheme was uncovered at the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters (IPD) last Monday, Kosmo reported.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief, ACP Azli Mohd Noor, said the man had claimed to have been robbed by a motorcyclist dressed head to toe in black and wearing a helmet at Kuala Ibai at 10.30 am on Monday.

“The man initially asked for help to repair his broken motorcycle before suddenly hitting him on the mouth and back with a helmet, then fleeing with his sling bag,” Azli was quoted as saying.

However, further investigation revealed that the man’s sling bag, which contained his MyKad, had actually been misplaced during an altercation with another man at Kampung Gong Rok Nasik at around 1 am the previous day.

“The labourer, concerned about facing a hefty fine from the National Registration Department (JPN) for losing his MyKad for the third time, filed a false report claiming he had been robbed, following a suggestion from one of his friends,“ he said.