Labourer claims trial to arson, hurting brother

KOTA BHARU: A labourer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to three charges of arson and injuring his brother with a machete.

Mohd Fazrul Izuan Mohamad, 36, changed his plea to not guilty after the charges were re-read before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

For the first charge, he is accused of setting ablaze a rest hut at a banana and coconut plantation owned by his brother, Mohamad Faizul, 42, causing property damage at Kampung Bukit Chenda, Gunong, Bachok, around 4 pm on April 27. The offence falls under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and a fine upon conviction.

The accused also faces a second charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his brother using a machete at the same location at 12.10 am on May 2. The charge is framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the same code.

Section 324 provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, while Section 326A allows for a sentence of up to twice the maximum term prescribed, or a fine, or whipping, if convicted.

For the third charge, Mohd Fazrul Izuan is accused of possessing a sickle measuring about 22 centimetres and a plastic-handled knife measuring 21.4 centimetres, tucked into his waistband, without lawful purpose or authorisation from the authorities, at the same location and time on May 2.

The offence comes under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and whipping, upon conviction.

The court set July 16 this year for mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.