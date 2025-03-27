KUALA LUMPUR: A labourer was sentenced to eight months in prison and fined RM6,000 by two Magistrate’s Courts here today after pleading guilty to refusing to cooperate with police by fleeing an inspection and driving recklessly last Sunday.

Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim sentenced Mohd Szami Nazari, 40, to eight months in prison, while Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni handed down a six-month jail term, an RM6,000 fine and an additional six months in prison if he fails to pay the fine. He was also disqualified from obtaining a driver’s license for five years.

Both courts ordered the prison sentences to run concurrently, starting from the date of his arrest on March 23.

Before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim, Mohd Szami was charged with attempting to flee during an inspection conducted by Corporal Mohd Khairuddin Baharudin by the roadside of Jalan Gerik Taman Rainbow, Sentul here at 5.04 am on March 23.

The charge was framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

Before Magistrate Khairunnisak, he was charged with reckless driving on Jalan Kuching towards Kepong between 3.30 am and 4.00 am on the same day.

The charge was framed under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000 and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for at least five years upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nursyuhada Husna Sulaiman and Prosecuting Officer Inspector Shazwan Hasifi Shahrun prosecuted the case, while lawyer Charanpal Singh appeared for the accused.

A 27-second video that had gone viral showed the accused’s car colliding with another vehicle, prompting the driver to exit the car.

Shortly after, two police officers in an MPV were seen attempting to chase the suspect as he tried to flee on foot.