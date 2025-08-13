Fenerbahce stuns Feyenoord 5-2 as Rangers set up Club Brugge clash

JOSE Mourinho’s Fenerbahce staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Feyenoord 5-2 in the Champions League third qualifying round.

The Turkish side had lost the first leg 2-1 in the Netherlands and fell behind again when Tsuyoshi Watanabe scored for Feyenoord.

Archie Brown and Jhon Duran struck before halftime to level the tie for Fenerbahce.

Fred, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Talisca added three more goals in a dominant second-half display.

The 6-4 aggregate victory sets up a playoff clash with Benfica, who comfortably beat Nice 4-0 over two legs.

In Lisbon, Benfica sealed their progression with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup.

Rangers advanced despite a 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Plzen, winning 4-2 on aggregate.

Lyall Cameron scored his first goal for Rangers, but manager Russell Martin expressed frustration with his team’s performance.

Club Brugge overturned a two-goal deficit to beat RB Salzburg 3-2, progressing 4-2 overall.

The Belgian side will now face Rangers for a place in the Champions League group stage. - AFP