Perak to set up temporary shelters for stray animals - EXCO

IPOH: The Perak government is planning to establish temporary shelters for stray animals to tackle the rising issue of abandoned pets.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the state is collaborating with NGOs to identify suitable locations.

“These shelters will be managed by NGOs with minimal state facilitation while long-term solutions like adoption centres are explored,” she said.

She added that the shelters will provide care for strays, particularly those involved in public complaints.

Sandrea spoke at a press conference after launching the 2025 Perak Pawsitive Initiative for Kinta district.

The event was graced by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, who visited exhibition booths at the Malaysian Red Crescent Hall.

Also present were Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, wife of the Perak Menteri Besar, and Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How.

Sandrea highlighted that the stray population surge is often due to irresponsible pet owners failing to neuter their animals.

“As of April, local authorities received 1,421 dog-related complaints, showing the severity of the issue,” she said.

She noted that the state has run subsidised neutering campaigns and awareness programmes through the Friends of Pawsitive Initiative.

Additional efforts include photography and art competitions, as well as pet adoption drives.

By June 23, 2025, 301 dogs and 254 cats were neutered, with 498 local authority licences issued under the initiative.

Sandrea urged more stakeholders to support the state’s efforts in managing stray animals responsibly. - Bernama