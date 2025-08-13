Sellers slammed for exploiting Zara Qairina tragedy

THE recent death of Zara Qairina has sparked nationwide grief — but it has also triggered anger, as individuals and businesses are accused of exploiting the tragedy by selling merchandise such as car stickers and keychains bearing her name and image.

Images circulating online show products featuring Zara’s face and phrases associated with her case being marketed.

Many netizens have condemned the move as disrespectful and insensitive, accusing the sellers of turning a heartbreaking incident into a commercial opportunity.

The car sticker, priced at RM10 on TikTok, drew criticism from a fellow printing service provider, who said she refused to produce it, calling it an exploitation of grief.

“Even I, as someone who runs a printing service, couldn’t bring myself to print it. Don’t exploit someone else’s grief.”

Adding to the outrage, user mr dee37 remarked: “Don’t take advantage of people who are still mourning.”

Another commenter, gann__gann, was equally blunt: “This method is like profiting off someone else’s suffering.”

Meanwhile, dakjai called out sellers for giving in to opportunism: “Just because there’s an uproar over Zara’s death, people now see it as a chance to make money in this way.”

Meanwhile, a “Justice for Zara” keychain selling at just RM2.90 on TikTok prompted a frustrated response from @elmontel on X, who lamented: “From AI videos to AI songs — now this.”

User @rueleeto condemned the insensitivity: “The person selling them clearly lacks any sense and doesn’t consider the feelings of the family.”

User @honeysyangmanes was equally emotional: “How dare they. She died in torment, and yet others are making money from it.”

And @phi_latos highlighted a troubling trend: “Malaysians turning tragic events into viral trends with no real understanding — while profiting from them? (Pretends to be shocked).”

However, the keychain seller has claimed that they have reached out to Zara’s family for permission before producing and selling the items.

For now, calls for respect and sensitivity towards Zara Qairina’s family continue to dominate online discourse, with many urging that her memory be honoured, not commercialised.