Super League clubs comply with FFP regulations for 2025-2026 season

KUALA LUMPUR: All Super League clubs have submitted their budget and pre-season documents for the 2025-2026 season as required by the Malaysian Football League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif, chairman of the independent First Instance Body (FIB), confirmed the compliance.

The submitted documents include budgets, sponsor agreements, player and staff lists, salary details, and contributions to EPF, LHDN, and SOCSO.

Clubs also provided arrears declarations as of June 2025 under FFP Articles 9(1) and 10(1) before verification by the MFL’s FFP Unit.

Sheikh Mohd Nasir stated that the FIB will review the submissions to ensure adherence to sustainable financial management.

The MFL will use the data to determine salary budgets, capped at 80 per cent of total expenses.

The FFP Unit will conduct five monitoring sessions during the 2025-2026 season.

Clubs must submit income, expenditure, salary, and contribution reports every two months.

The first review deadline is October 16, covering August and September reports.

Any arrears will be escalated to the FIB for action under Articles 10 and 14(1)(B).

Violations may result in penalties as per the 2025-2026 FFP regulations. - Bernama