Labuan Raya cookie bakers warned to keep fires at bay

LABUAN: The Labuan Fire and Rescue Department has urged Raya cookie makers, including homemakers and commercial operators, to exercise heightened caution against fire hazards, particularly electrical short circuits, as cookie production ramps up ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

Its director Abdul Rahman Ali said the festive season often sees an increase in the use of ovens, mixers, and other electrical appliances, raising the risk of electrical overloads and short circuits if not properly maintained or used according to safety guidelines.

“We anticipate both housewives and Raya cookie shops will be working overtime to meet demand.

“We hope they will take extra precautions in handling electrical appliances and devices to avoid unwanted incidents,” he said after launching a Fire Safety Campaign at the Financial Park Complex here today.

He also advised regular checks on wiring systems, avoiding the use of damaged extension cords, and ensuring appliances are switched off when not in use.