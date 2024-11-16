Labuan secures RM82.917 million for several development projects in 2025

LABUAN: The federal government has allocated RM50 million for Labuan’s operating expenditure under Budget 2025, maintaining the same amount as Budget 2024, with RM32.917 million earmarked for seven development projects in this island for the upcoming year.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said the projects include upgrading the Patau-Patau 1 Bridge, the construction of a sanitary landfill cell, and the enhancement of the Leachate Treatment Plant.

“These initiatives reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure and addressing environmental challenges in Labuan,” she said at a press conference after officiating the MADANI Financial Carnival at Financial Park Complex here today.

The MADANI Financial Carnival 2024, organised by the Finance Ministry, serves to provide a wide array of services directly to the people in Labuan through the participation of various government agencies and departments, including banking counters by Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), advisory and direct services from government departments, such as the unclaimed money counter by the Accountant General’s Department (JANM), the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO), and company registration services by the Treasury of Malaysia Sabah.

The Employees Provident Fund (KWSP), Kumpulan Wang Persaraan Retirement (KWAP), Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), and other agencies will showcase their offerings at the fair.

Lim said the event designed to educate the public on the roles and functions of each agency, which features financial literacy talks delivered by experts from institutions, “companies, and government agencies throughout the two-day event.

The initiative has also attracted participation from private companies eager to promote their services and products through exhibitions.

“Notable participants include the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), Financial Park Labuan, and Global Art.

“This carnival is a key government initiative to enhance accessibility to public services and financial resources for the Labuan community.

“It also seeks to strengthen relationships between the government, the people, and private companies, ultimately striving to improve community well-being,” she said.