RM113 bln sick and abandoned housing projects revived by KPKT

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,171 private housing projects worth RM113.55 billion have been revived by the Task Force for Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Projects (TFST) under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

Deputy Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu stated that this achievement involved the revival of 139,848 housing units since TFST’s first meeting in 2023.

She added that, as of June this year, TFST successfully revived 244 private housing projects covering 27,101 units with a gross development value (GDV) of RM21.07 billion.

TFST also completed five abandoned projects involving 887 units worth RM55.74 million by ensuring they obtained the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

The completed projects include Taman Meru Makmur and Pangsapuri Impian Meru in Klang, Selangor, as well as Taman Mega 1 in Kemaman, Terengganu.

Other revived projects are Taman Desa Kempas Phase 3 in Tebrau, Johor, and Taman Megah Edora in Bachok, Kelantan.

Aiman Athirah noted that TFST is currently monitoring 233 delayed, 360 sick, and 109 abandoned private housing projects nationwide.

Regarding the Residensi Hektar Gombak project, she confirmed positive progress with Bina Permai Sdn Bhd accelerating construction through overtime work. - Bernama