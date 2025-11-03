KUALA LUMPUR: A lance corporal pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of outraging the modesty of a female photographer with an obscene gesture in December last year.

Muhammad Faris Ariffin Tait, 33, was accused of committing the act against a 26-year-old woman in front of a building off Jalan Tun Razak at 3.58 pm on Dec 13, 2024.

He was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivi’ Asnita Zaina’ Larifin proposed bail at RM7,000 with one surety.

However, Muhammad Faris’s lawyer, Tripatjit Singh, appealed for a lower bail, citing that his client was a police officer and did not pose a flight risk.

“My client is financially responsible for his family, including his parents. His wife is unemployed, and they have a child. We request the court to impose the minimum bail amount,“ said the lawyer.

Magistrate M.S. Arunjothy granted bail at RM3,500 with one surety and set May 14 for case mention.

Previously, the media reported a viral social media post by a woman alleging that a police officer had made an obscene gesture at her while she was photographing a human rights protest.

The woman further claimed that the officer made the gesture multiple times.