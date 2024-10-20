Learn the etiquette of expressing differing views on social media - Mohd Na’im

IPOH: Social media platforms should be expanded towards building a civilised and united society, with users understanding the etiquette (adab) of differing opinions in order to prevent division, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“When we differ in opinions, the language we use must not degrade others, slander them or make us feel superior. That is not permitted. Social media platforms should also not be misused by any party for personal gain.

“However, if social media users understand and can practise proper etiquette, insya-Allah, social media platforms can be used for the good and foster a society with strong moral values,“ he told reporters after launching the seminar on ‘Adabul Ikhtilaf’ (the etiquette of differing opinions in Islam) here today.

He was responding to a question on how to curb the misuse of social media, which has caused divisions within the society.

Commenting on the seminar, Mohd Na’im said it was held to provide better understanding on the proper etiquette in handling differences in opinions.

He said within the framework of the MADANI government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, it is important for society to understand and practise proper etiquette when disagreements arise.

“Our hope is that, through this seminar, the scholars present will be able to help the government provide clarity and shape a MADANI society that respects one another, united, and subsequently build a strong community.

“When we aim for success in the context of economic development, nation-building, social progress, and so on, we cannot achieve it if the society is divided and lacks understanding of the etiquette of handling differing views,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said the ministry and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) would hold further discussions regarding the disbursement of the special RM500 contribution to more than 70,000 al-Quran and Fardu Ain Class (KAFA) teachers, takmir, imam, bilal, tok siak, noja and marbut announced during the tabling of Budget 2025 on Friday.