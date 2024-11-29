SHAH ALAM: Leave has been frozen till January 2025 for over 500 fast response team (PANTAS) members in 12 local authorities in Selangor to prepare for any eventuality that may occur during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon season.

Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said preparations were made so that the teams could serve the public as best as possible.

“We need to always be ready and mobilise to the spots, including the local councils’ PANTAS teams. All are aware and we do not allow them to take leave at this time.

“If a disaster hits, they will go directly to the location,” he told reporters when asked about flood preparations in Selangor after officiating the Menteri Besar (Incorporated) (MBI) Integrity Day at the Shah Alam Convention Centre here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar was reported to have said today that 117 people from 29 families were evacuated to relief centres in Klang after heavy rain since yesterday that flooded their homes.

Ng also said that the state government was studying the flood situation in the East Coast, especially in Kelantan to mobilise their local authorities’ machinery to help the people there.

“But we leave this matter to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to decide. If there’s a need, we will try to help because it’s a disaster. We need to help and the spirit must be there,” he said in comments on whether Selangor local authorities would mobilise to Kelantan as the number of flood evacuees rose to 59,232 people in 221 relief centres this morning, a drastic increase from 50,947 people in 207 centres last night.