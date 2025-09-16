Lecturer loses over RM200,000 in EPF savings to investment scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A university lecturer in Kuala Nerus has lost RM244,925.61 after falling victim to a non-existent investment syndicate.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor stated that the 56-year-old woman received a WhatsApp message on 14 August containing an investment advertisement and a link to join the scheme.

The victim accidentally pressed the link and was presented with three investment options starting from as low as RM300.

She initially invested RM300 and was promised a profit of RM14,000, but was required to make additional payments to withdraw her earnings.

The lecturer transferred money from her Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings to 18 different bank accounts between 20 August and 10 September.

She filed a police report yesterday after realizing she had been scammed when no profit payments were made to her.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama