Lee calls for review of Malaysia’s anti-drug strategies amid rising addiction

KUALA LUMPUR: Chairman of the Alliance for a Safe Community, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, has called for a comprehensive review of Malaysia’s approach to combating drugs to identify shortcomings and determine the necessary steps to effectively address the issue.

Lee emphasised that enforcement agencies must play the most critical role in combating the drug problem.

“Much has been done by the police and the drug enforcement agency to tackle the issue, but much more remains to be done to address the problem at its source.

“There must be stricter penalties for drug pushers, especially those targeting youths,” he said in a statement today.

Lee was responding to figures from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), which revealed a 31.6 per cent rise in the number of drug addicts this year compared to 2023.

An earlier report revealed that among Malaysia’s youth aged 15–40 years, 5.5 per cent are lifetime users of drugs, with experts suggesting that the actual numbers may be under-reported.

“It is obvious that we are not doing enough to stem the tide, and this includes vaping among schoolchildren,” he said.

He also stressed the need for closer collaboration between enforcement agencies and medical professionals to establish intervention programmes for at-risk youths.

“Teachers play an important role. They should be attentive to changes in the behaviour of children under their care and provide guidance and support when needed.

“In addition, schools should organise workshops and talks on the risks and signs of drug abuse among children,” Lee added.

Lee further called for collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote healthy recreational activities that engage youths and keep them away from drugs.

“Together, these stakeholders can create a supportive environment that educates, engages, and protects the younger population from the dangers of drug abuse,” he said.

Social media, he added, should be leveraged as a platform to educate youth on the long-term consequences of drug abuse, given its pervasive influence among children and teenagers