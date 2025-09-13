Lenggong UNESCO Global Geopark status boosts Perak tourism and economy

IPOH: The Perak government considers Lenggong’s recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark a significant achievement in placing the state on the global tourism map.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee stated that the official recognition by the UGGp Council elevates both Lenggong’s geological heritage and its potential for local socio-economic growth through sustainable tourism.

He emphasised that this recognition resulted from collaborative efforts involving the state government, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Department of National Heritage, academic institutions, and the local community.

“Lenggong is not just a district but a treasure trove containing records of early human life in Southeast Asia, evidenced by the Perak Man skeleton and various prehistoric artefacts,“ he told Bernama.

Loh highlighted that the UGGp status enhances Lenggong’s existing UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition from 2012 while creating broader opportunities for heritage and education-based tourism.

The status provides significant economic opportunities for local communities through tourism activities, handicraft production, traditional food offerings, homestays, and various ecotourism initiatives.

“The state anticipates economic spillover effects that will generate new employment opportunities, strengthen small and medium enterprises, and ensure local communities become primary beneficiaries,“ he added.

The state government remains committed to ensuring sustainable development of Lenggong UGGp by maintaining balance between environmental protection, heritage conservation, and economic growth.

Loh expressed the vision for Lenggong to become a model for sustainable geopark development where heritage preservation coexists with economic progress and community wellbeing.

“Lenggong now stands as pride for both Perak and Malaysia on the global stage, ready to welcome worldwide tourists interested in its beauty, rich history, and unique geological features,“ he concluded.

The recognition was granted during the 11th International Conference on Global Geoparks in Chile on September 7.

This achievement marks Lenggong’s inclusion in the UGGp network four years after its gazettement as the Lenggong National Geopark in December 2021. – Bernama