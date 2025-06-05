Lexus stolen from home in Muar, mechanic loses RM230,000

PETALING JAYA: A mechanic suffered losses of approximately RM230,000 loss after his house was broken into and his Lexus was stolen at a residential area in Bakri last Friday.

According to Sinar Harian, Muar District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, said the incident was discovered by the victim, 38, after a neighbour called him around 9am upon hearing suspicious noises coming from the house.

“The victim, who was at work at the time, rushed home and found the house in a mess. A Lexus vehicle parked in front of the house was also missing.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to have broken into the house and made off with cash and the vehicle,” he was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking, which carries a jail term of up to five years and a fine, or up to 14 years if theft is involved.

The case is also being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motor vehicle theft, which provides for imprisonment of between one and seven years and a fine.

The public has been advised to take extra safety measures such as installing alarm systems, closed-circuit cameras (CCTV), additional locks, and monitoring their homes regularly.

“Community cooperation is crucial in preventing crime and ensuring residential areas remain safe.”