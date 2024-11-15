Lim Guan Eng corruption trial postponed due to key witness’ medical leave

KUALA LUMPUR: The corruption trial involving former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, related to the undersea tunnel project, was postponed at the Sessions Court today due to the prosecution’s key witness being on medical leave for fever.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court that the medical certificate for the prosecution’s 23rd witness, former Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZCSB) director Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, 65, would be submitted at the next proceeding.

“For the record, today was scheduled for the cross-examination of the witness. However, we were informed this morning that he is unwell, and the medical certificate will be presented to the court at the next session.

“We are aware that the Nov 25 and 26 trial dates have been vacated, so we request new trial dates,” he added.

According to Mahadi, the trial dates agreed upon by both parties are Feb 27 and 28; April 14, 15, and 25; May 14, 16, 27, and 28; June 24 and 25; July 10, 11, 22, and 23; Aug 19, 20, 27, and 29; Sept 23 and 24; Oct 14, 15, 29, and 30; and Nov 12 and 13, 2025.

Lim’s lawyer, RSN Rayer, confirmed the arrangement and agreed to the new trial dates.

Judge Azura Alwi verified that Nov 25 and 26 were vacated, and for the trial to resume on the agreed dates.

According to the first amended charge, Lim, 63, is accused of using his position as the then-chief minister of Penang to receive RM3.3 million in bribes by assisting Zarul Ahmad’s company in being awarded the Penang Major Roads and Tunnel Project valued at RM6,341,383,702, between Jan 2011 and Aug 2017 at the Penang Chief Minister’s Office.

In the second amended charge, Lim is accused of soliciting a 10 percent share of profits from Zarul Ahmad as a reward for helping the businessman’s company secure the same project, near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, between 12.30 am and 2 am in March 2011.

Lim also faces two charges of causing the disposal of two plots of Penang state government land, valued at RM208.8 million, to a developer linked to the undersea tunnel project.

These offences allegedly occurred at the Penang Land and Mines Office, Komtar, on Feb 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017.