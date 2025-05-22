BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized a lorry and 2,000 litres of diesel worth a total of RM36,240 during an Ops Tiris 3.0 raid at a petrol station in Simpang Ampat near here yesterday.

Its director, S. Jegan, said the department received a public complaint regarding the activity before conducting an operation at 9.30 pm and successfully detected a lorry involved in suspicious diesel refuelling activities.

“A team of enforcement officers conducted an inspection and found a lorry transferring diesel into an IBC tank. Further checks revealed two modified IBC tanks connected with hoses and pumps from the original tank, with an estimated capacity of 1,000 litres, located at the back of the lorry.

“Further checks found that the lorry driver, a local man, failed to produce any authorisation documents to deal with the controlled goods,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the department seized all items, including a lorry, a set of hoses and pumps, and two IBC tanks containing 2,000 litres of diesel, all valued at RM36,240, as well as several business documents to assist in the investigation.

Jegan said further investigation was underway to identify individuals or companies involved in the diesel distribution chain.