LANGKAWI: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) will see the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to develop local capabilities in the aviation and maritime sectors.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said among the MoU to be signed at the exhibition, scheduled from tomorrow until 24 May, were those involving the development of an artificial intelligence defence satellite programme and the establishment of an aviation centre of excellence.

“LIMA’25 is not just a platform to showcase defence assets, but also reflects our efforts to enhance the country’s defence capabilities and strengthen the local defence industry,” he told a press conference after inspecting the final preparations for LIMA’25 here.

Also present were Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Army Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Hafizuddeain Jantan, Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

In the 17th edition of LIMA, Mohamed Khaled said the Ministry of Defence would also launch a four-wheel-drive armoured vehicle comprising more than 50 per cent local components.

“LIMA serves as a platform to showcase locally produced military assets. It is an opportunity for local companies to showcase their products in LIMA. We will be launching new armoured military vehicles built in the country, featuring local components.

“More than 50 per cent of the components are locally sourced, which means we are starting efforts to supply and produce local products such as land vehicles. This marks the beginning of the country building and producing these assets on its own,” he said.

LIMA’25 is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Defence and Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), which emphasises innovation and increased competitiveness among industry players in line with current technological developments.

Themed “Today’s Progress, Future Achievements”, LIMA’25, which will be held in Langkawi, Kedah, is one of the largest exhibitions in the maritime and aerospace industry in Southeast Asia since it was first organised in 1991.