Lintang Police Station closed again due to floods

IPOH: Lintang Police Station in Sungai Siput had temporarily ceased its operations again after being inundated by flood waters since last night.

Sungai Siput Police Chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said they had just cleaned the station after the first wave of flood receded last Monday.

“Continuous heavy downpours caused the area to be flooded again from 10 pm last night and we had to move all essential assets to other places,” he told Bernama today.

As such, Mohd Khaizam said local residents who wish to lodge police reports can do so at the nearby police stations in Jalong or Salak Baru.

“While our station is temporarily closed, all personnel would focus on flood rescue and evacuation operations,” he added.

Sungai Siput is among the areas badly affected by floods as 728 victims from 260 families have been evacuated to three relief centres so far.

