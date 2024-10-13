Little India bustling as Hindus use weekend break for Deepavali preparation

GEORGE TOWN: Although there are still more than two weeks before Deepavali, many people have started making early preparations by taking advantage of the weekend break to shop with their families at Little India in Lebuh Pasar here.

V. Gunasegaran, 65, a private sector retiree from Bukit Mertajam said every year he will bring his family to shop at Little India because there are more choices compared to other locations, and it is easier to bargain.

“This year, I feel that the Deepavali celebration is more festive. The economy is improving, so we can prepare a bit more. Before this, I could only buy one set of clothes, but this time I might be able to buy two or more,“ he told Bernama.

C. Chandra Segaran, 55, shared a similar sentiment, noting that the prices of goods sold at the shops in Little India are reasonable, adding that since this year’s Deepavali falls at the end of the month, there would be no issue with preparations as they can be made earlier.

Housewife D. Muniamah, 59, came with her daughter all the way from Taiping, Perak, just to buy a sari from a shop here, as she believes the silk quality is among the best.

Meanwhile, many traders are expecting better business this year, as purchasing power appears to be stronger, in line with the improving economic situation.

Sweets shop owner P. Naren expects a surge in business in the coming weeks, leading up to the Deepavali celebration on Oct 31.

“Our shop is a one-stop centre for traditional homemade cookies and sweets. Among the most sought-after sweets are chittu urundai and kallu urundai, which are only available during Deepavali,“ he said.

Clothing store sales assistant S. Debaasini said that, in conjunction with Deepavali, their store has extended its operating hours from 11.30 am to midnight, compared to the usual closing time of 9.30 pm, in addition to offering discounts of 50 to 70 per cent.

“People have started shopping since the beginning of the month and we expect even more customers as Deepavali approaches,“ she said.

However, Datuk S. Syuvabalan, who owns an accessories and jewellery business, said sales at his shop are not as lucrative as last year, with a drop of about 25 to 30 per cent.

He attributed this to the growing preference for online shopping over in-store purchases, as it is more convenient as well as saves time and energy.