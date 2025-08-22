Thai ex-PM Thaksin acquitted of royal insult charges

BANGKOK: Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was cleared on Friday of royal defamation charges, relieving a threat to his embattled political dynasty which has dominated Thai politics for two decades.

The 76-year-old had faced up to 15 years in prison, but a Bangkok court found him not guilty of breaching the kingdom's strict lese-majeste laws criminalising criticism of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his family.

“The court dismissed the charges against Thaksin, ruling that the evidence presented was insufficient,“ his lawyer Winyat Chatmontree told reporters.

Thaksin left court ahead of his lawyer, smiling and telling the press the case was “dismissed”, without making any further comment.

The case against him stemmed from remarks he made in an interview with South Korean media in 2015, relating to the 2014 military coup that overthrew his sister Yingluck - AFP