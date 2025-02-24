BUTTERWORTH: The Local Planned Maintenance 12 Years (LMP12Y) project, which utilises local companies’ expertise to maintain aircraft domestically, helps the government save 20 per cent on military asset maintenance costs compared to servicing them overseas.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the mandatory maintenance of FA-18D aircraft at Butterworth Air Base also helped his ministry save time, taking only a year compared to a longer period if sent abroad.

“This indirectly boosts the local aerospace industry, helping to enhance the capabilities of companies involved in MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) for aircraft and fighter jets.

“The important thing is that more than 70 per cent of the work is carried out by local companies with a 100 per cent local workforce, resulting in a 20 per cent cost saving compared to sending it abroad, and the process is completed in a shorter time,” he told reporters after a working visit to Butterworth Air Base today.

He said maintaining aircraft was crucial to extending their lifespan, and although the government had decided to carry it out overseas before, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a halt.

In another development, Mohamed Khaled denied allegations that he had given misleading explanations about the RM16 billion lease contract for 28 helicopters over 15 years.

He explained that Weststar Aviation Services Sdn Bhd was a major company providing helicopter services both in Malaysia and abroad.

“Weststar is a company that operates helicopter services not only in Malaysia but also in Saudi Arabia, and it is also involved in the oil and gas sector in Timor-Leste.

“This company has also provided helicopter services to Petronas. It is not an ordinary company, as it has strong financial capabilities,” he said.

Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz had earlier claimed that Mohamed Khaled’s explanation was misleading and sought clarification on the lease agreement.