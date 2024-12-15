Local celebrity arrested for alleged cannabis possession

PUTRAJAYA: A local celebrity was arrested today on suspicion of possessing cannabis in a raid on a terrace house in Cyberjaya here.

Sepang District Police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the 41-year-old man was detained by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Sepang District Police Headquarters at around 3 pm yesterday.

“Further inspection of the house uncovered two clear plastic packets, each containing dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

“The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis seized is 60.3 grammes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said initial urine screening tests showed the man tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“The man has no prior criminal record,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.