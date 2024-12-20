Local comedian pleads not guilty to possessing cannabis

PETALING JAYA: A 41-year-old local comedian pleaded not guilty to the charge of cannabis possession at the Sepang Sessions Court, here, today.

Muhammad Nizamuddin Ahmad, better known as Along Cham, was charged with possessing 58.23g of cannabis at his home in Cyberjaya on December 14.

The charge was read before sessions judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

It was reported that police confirmed arresting a celebrity on suspicion of possessing marijuana at his home in Cyberjaya on Saturday (Dec 14).

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman had said the 41-year-old man was detained by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Sepang district police headquarters

“Further inspection of the house uncovered two clear plastic packets, each containing dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.”

He also said initial urine screening tests showed the man tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The celebrity was initially taken to a magistrate’s Court in Banting for a remand order to enable investigations under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and was remanded for five days until Thursday.

