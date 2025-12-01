PETALING JAYA: A single father brought into Cambodia by a job scam syndicate was released as he was discovered to not being computer-savvy.

China Press reported that the victim, identified as Xiao Fei (transliteration), and two others finally returned to Malaysia on Thursday (Jan 9) afternoon.

The 38-year-old revealed he initially went to Cambodia on November 4 for a job interview, applying to work as a “private driver”, as quoted, but as soon as he landed, he figured out he was deceived after being taken to a scam operation immediately.

Citing his lack of computer skills and English language proficiency coupled with his unwillingness to participate in fraud, the syndicate considered him useless and ostracised him.

ALSO READ: 11 Malaysians in Cambodian job scam rescued, returning home: Wisma Putra

Xiao Fei was only provided basic accommodations to prevent any starvation or other untoward issues and his passport was confiscated to stop him from escaping.

Eventhough the father of three was not physically abused, being riddled with constant anxiety and fear caused his weight to drop from 90 to 70 kilograms (kg).

Later on, Xiao Fei managed to contact a friend who told his mother, prompting her to lodge a police report and seek help from the Malaysian Humane Organisation (MHO).

When the syndicate saw the press conference of his mother and MHO exposing his ordeal on December 27 2024, he was berated before giving back his passport and letting him go, possibly to avoid further trouble.

“Thanks to the MHO’s arrangements, I was finally able to return to my country safely. I am very grateful for their help,” he was quoted as saying.