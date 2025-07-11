Lorry crash causes chemical spill in Sabak Bernam, Selangor

SABAK BERNAM: A lorry transporting hazardous chemicals collided with another vehicle along Jalan Besar Sabak Bernam, causing a spill of nitric acid and calcium hypochlorite. The incident occurred yesterday evening, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed that 64 chemical drums were involved in the spill. “Inspection found a spill involving 40 drums of 68 per cent nitric acid and 24 drums of 70 per cent calcium hypochlorite,“ he said.

The lorry driver, the sole victim, escaped unharmed. Firefighters from Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, and the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Unit from Rawang worked through the night to clean up the spill. The operation concluded at 2.42 am today after deploying 24 personnel.

Authorities ensured the area was safe, with no injuries reported beyond the initial accident. The quick response prevented further environmental or health risks. - Bernama