Lorry driver arrested over fatal accident involving policeman in Ipoh

IPOH: A lorry driver was arrested in connection with a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a policeman on the Ipoh-Butterworth road.

The incident occurred near Taman Selinsing Indah in Bagan Serai on Wednesday.

Kerian district police chief Supt Jafri Md Zain confirmed the 64-year-old suspect was detained at his home in Bagan Serai.

“The suspect has no prior criminal record, and his urine test returned negative,” said Jafri.

Authorities collected a blood sample for further analysis to check for drugs or alcohol.

The investigation report will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

The accident involved a policeman whose motorcycle collided with the lorry.

Constable Muhammad Hakim Danial Ruhiman, 23, sustained severe injuries to his waist and legs.

He later died while receiving treatment at Taiping Hospital. - Bernama