Lorry driver, attendant killed in crash

SEREMBAN: A lorry driver and his attendant were killed when the vehicle swerved and overturned after it skidded at KM 226.3 of the northbound North-South Expressway (PLUS) here early today.

Rembau deputy police chief DSP Azmi Ali said the victims, aged 32 and 39, died at the scene due to severe head injuries in the incident which occurred at about 2.15 am.

“Initial investigations found that the Mitsubishi Fuso lorry was from Melaka and heading towards Senawang. Upon arriving at the scene, the driver was believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the lorry to skid and swerve to the left side of the emergency lane and overturned.

“The weather at the time was fine, but the condition at the location was dark as there were no street lights,“ he told Bernama here today.

He said the bodies of the two victims were taken to the Rembau Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem and the case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.