PETALING JAYA: The lorry driver involved in the crash that tragically killed nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel was charged with nine counts in the Teluk Intan Sessions Court today.

According to Harian Metro, the accused, Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi pleaded not guilty to all nine charges brought against him under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

As per the charges, Rudi is accused of driving a Hino lorry in a manner dangerous to the public, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals at around 9.05am on May 13 at Kilometer (KM) 15 of Jalan Sungai Manik in the Hilir Perak district.

The court subsequently set bail at RM6,000 for each charge, and set June 17 for case mention.

The incident occurred around 8.50 am when a truck carrying 18 FRU personnel was returning to Ipoh from an assignment in Teluk Intan and was rammed by the gravel-laden lorry along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam.

Nine FRU personnel were killed in the crash, two were seriously injured, and seven others sustained minor injuries.

