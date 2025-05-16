IPOH: A Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel, who was photographed holding the disabled son of his late colleague, Sergeant Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim - one of the victims of last Tuesday’s tragic crash in Teluk Intan - said he could not hold back his tears when he unveiled the shroud during the final rites.

Corporal Mohd Shaukar Ishak, 36, said that his heart was overwhelmed with grief, especially as he held the deceased’s eldest child, 13-year-old Muhd Raqin Najmi, who has Down syndrome.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears. I felt what Aini (the deceased’s widow Nur Aini Samiun) must have felt, because I had just lost my mother. So, I cried my heart out the moment I saw the late Mohd Roslan’s face, after helping the family open his shroud,” he told Bernama, when met here, today.

A photo of Mohd Shaukar in tears while holding Muhd Raqin Najmi, beside the coffin of the late Mohd Roslan, after the funeral prayer at Surau Al-Mustakim, FRU Unit 5, Sungai Senam, on Tuesday night, went viral on social media.

The photo, captured by Bernama’s Perak Bureau cameraman Zulfadhli Zulkarnain, was first shared on Bernama’s official Facebook page, where it was subsequently shared over 1,200 times, garnered 13,000 likes, and attracted hundreds of heartfelt comments.

Mohd Shaukar said that he initially just wanted to help the deceased’s widow, as he noticed Nur Aini looked extremely exhausted, and offered to carry Muhd Raqin Najmi closer to his late father’s body.

Touching on his relationship with the deceased, Mohd Shaukar, from Alor Setar, said that he had known the late Mohd Roslan for seven years, and shared a close bond as colleagues.

“We also shared a hobby - participating in running activities, with several other members. The deceased was a kind person, loved to joke around, and was very close to his children.

“Alhamdulillah, when I saw the deceased’s face that night, it looked as if he was peacefully asleep,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Aini said since yesterday, Muhd Raqin Najmi, has been going out near his late father’s car, as if searching for him.

She said Muhd Raqin Najmi was very close to her late husband, and used to sleep beside him every night, adding that her late husband was very patient with their three children.