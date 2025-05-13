PETALING JAYA: The failure of a sand lorry’s steering is believed to be the cause of an accident that killed nine members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) on Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam here on Tuesday.

According to Sinar Harian, Perak police chief, Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin, said that the information about the incident was received at 8.51am and involved a FRU vehicle carrying 18 officers and a sand lorry.

“The FRU Unit 5 lorry was on its way back to Ipoh after completing duties for the Chitrapournami festival in Teluk Intan. When it arrived at the location of the accident, the FRU vehicle was struck head-on by the sand lorry, which is believed to have suffered a steering failure,” he said in a statement.

“Perak police extends its condolences to the families of the victims involved,” he stated.