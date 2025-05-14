SEREMBAN: A lorry driver died when he was involved in an accident with another lorry carrying a load of gas at Kilometre 244.8 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading towards Johor Bahru here early this morning.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din said preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred at 6.10am involving a Hino type rigid truck driven by a 56-year-old man who was on his to Johor Bahru from Kuala Lumpur.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the driver of the rigid truck is believed to be closely following the vehicle in front and lost control and hit the rear of a truck carrying a load of gas.

“As a result of the accident, the driver of the rigid truck suffered severe head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene while the 54-year-old gas truck driver did not suffer any injuries,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Department of the Rembau Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Pilah, a 48-year-old man died at the scene when the car he was driving collided with a tanker truck on the Kuala Pilah-Tampin road at 8:30 am today.

Kuala Pilah District Police Chief Supt Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said initial investigations found that the tanker truck was carrying a load of cement from Kuala Pilah heading towards Tampin.

“When it arrived at the scene, the victim’s car lost control and entered the opposite lane before the collision occurred. As a result of the accident, the car driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver did not suffer any injuries,“ he said.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and further investigations are ongoing.