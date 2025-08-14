Lorry driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder of policeman in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver has pleaded not guilty to attempting to kill a policeman by running him over with a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Muhammad Farhan Baharudin, 34, was charged in the Sessions Court today over the incident involving Corporal Mohamad Sallehin Ab Rahman, 35.

The victim suffered an abrasion wound on his right knee and bruising on his right lower chest wall, injuries deemed potentially fatal.

The alleged offence occurred on August 8 at the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH) exit to Jalan Tun Razak at 9.05 am.

The charge falls under Section 307 of the Penal Code, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

If injury is proven, the sentence could extend to 20 years upon conviction.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi granted bail of RM8,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report monthly to a nearby police station.

The court scheduled the next mention for October 6.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi represented the prosecution.

Lawyer Mohd Fikah Sanusi acted as the defence counsel for the accused. - Bernama