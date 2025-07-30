RM11.3b in manufacturing now operational - Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11 manufacturing projects worth RM11.3 billion have been approved and have begun operations nationwide under the MADANI government’s leadership.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the companies were part of a broader wave of investments, with more projects still under construction.

“This is only part of the companies that have already started operating. If we include those still under construction, the number is even higher,” he said in a video posted on social media platform X.

Among the manufacturers that have committed investments are INV New Material Technology (M) Sdn Bhd (RM3.2 billion), Alliance Contract Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (RM1.5 billion), Chery Corporate Malaysia Sdn Bhd (RM1.4 billion), Dominant OptoTechnologies (RM1 billion), and Cosmx Technology Malaysia Sdn Bhd (RM921 million). - BERNAMA